Allianz names risk director for personal lines

Allianz Holdings has appointed José Morago as risk director for its personal lines business, with immediate effect. He will also sit on the executive committee of Allianz Personal and will work closely with Steve Treloar, Allianz Personal CEO.

With over 25 years’ experience in the market, Morago joins Allianz following roles as group risk director at Aviva and deputy chief risk officer at the Financial Conduct Authority. Prior to this, he was also the chief risk officer at Ageas UK. Early in