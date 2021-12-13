Allianz names risk director for personal lines
Allianz Holdings has appointed José Morago as risk director for its personal lines business, with immediate effect. He will also sit on the executive committee of Allianz Personal and will work closely with Steve Treloar, Allianz Personal CEO.
With over 25 years’ experience in the market, Morago joins Allianz following roles as group risk director at Aviva and deputy chief risk officer at the Financial Conduct Authority. Prior to this, he was also the chief risk officer at Ageas UK. Early in
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Most read
- What insurance support do smaller brokers need?
- Sampo buys out Rand for Hastings
- The stats: December 2021 – The Acturis Premium Index
- Environmental, social and corporate governance and the risks for institutions
- Meet the MGA: Iprism
- The challenges and benefits of using tech and digital tools in broking
- How can brokers help financial institutions protect against insolvency and regulatory failures?