Allianz pledges £100,000 to help brokers reduce emissions
Allianz has created a Net Zero Accelerator designed to assist independent brokers in measuring and reducing their carbon footprint and encourage the industry to transition to net zero.
The insurer has also promised to offset the greenhouse gas emissions measured in the course of the programme and pledged £100,000 to support its independent brokers on their journey toward net zero in 2022.
The Allianz Net Zero Accelerator (ANZA), available to apply for from January 2022, helps independent
