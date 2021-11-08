Interview: Adrian Saunders, Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical has been on an extensive modernisation journey, according to its commercial director, Adrian Saunders.

Saunders detailed that, over the past five years, the insurer has been modernising its products, upskilling its employees, and overhauling its engagement with brokers.

In March, it also refreshed its brand. In addition, the provider has opened a new head office in Gloucestershire and invested in new IT systems.

Saunders stressed that Ecclesiastical is a “highly collaborative