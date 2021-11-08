Government extends Production Restart Scheme

Broker have welcomed the extension to the Production Restart Scheme deadline which has been lengthened by six months.

The registration deadline for this scheme is 30 April 2022, and claims can be submitted up to the end of the day on 30 September 2022 for losses incurred up until 30 June 2022.

On 28 July 2020, the Culture Secretary announced the launch of a government-backed £500m scheme for UK film and TV productions struggling to get insurance for Covid-related costs.

The Film and TV