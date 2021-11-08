Government extends Production Restart Scheme
Broker have welcomed the extension to the Production Restart Scheme deadline which has been lengthened by six months.
The registration deadline for this scheme is 30 April 2022, and claims can be submitted up to the end of the day on 30 September 2022 for losses incurred up until 30 June 2022.
On 28 July 2020, the Culture Secretary announced the launch of a government-backed £500m scheme for UK film and TV productions struggling to get insurance for Covid-related costs.
The Film and TV
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Experts slam "badly worded" and "intrusive" FCA D&I survey
- Aviva’s claims director exits
- Movo exits GRP’s Hedron network
- GRP-owned Premier Choice Healthcare buys PMI broker
- Interview: Adrian Saunders, Ecclesiastical
- David Howden calls for collaboration in disaster relief funding
- In Depth: Schemes partnerships build opportunities in a changing market