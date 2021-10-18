Motor premiums stabilise as telematics grows

Over a quarter (27%) of the five cheapest insurance quotes now come from telematics firms, according to data analysis by Consumer Intelligence.

It detailed that is the highest figure recorded since the insurance pricing expert started collecting data in October 2013.

Figures

The index reveals the average cost of car insurance is now 11.4% below pre-Covid levels, with premiums going down 9.4% in the last 12 months alone. The average motor premium in the UK is now placed at £751.

Last year, the