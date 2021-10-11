Mulsanne parent moves into profit

Key Topco, the parent firm of Mulsanne Insurance and Complete Cover Group, has reported profit after tax of £60.9m for the full year 2020, up on the £22.7m loss the previous year.

A Companies House document showed that the business reported increased GWP of £54.8m (2019: £37.3m) and an operating profit of £2.7m compared to a loss of £7.9m the previous year.

Gross claims fell to £23.8m compared to £27.5m in 2019.

Directors pointed out that much of the improved performance was due to