Insurance Age

Allianz offers free legal helpline to independent brokers

And old-fashioned telephone
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Allianz has confirmed that its legal protection’s Lawphone service will be made available to approximately 1,400 brokerages.

The insurer added that many of its independent broker partners will now be granted free access to legal advice.

The Lawphone service, offered by Allianz Legal Protection (ALP), operates 24 hours a day all year.

Nick Hobbs, chief distribution and regions manager, commented: “We’re proud to offer our independent broker partners this unique service. At Allianz, we have

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Pen buys Manchester Underwriting
  2. Aviva sells Italian GI business to Allianz
  3. Gallagher says 'goodbye' to Bollington brand
  4. Aston Lark buys in Birmingham
  5. Sian Fisher steps down as CII CEO
  6. GRP completes deal for WTW's Northern Ireland business
  7. People Moves: 4-8 October 2021

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: