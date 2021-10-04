Allianz offers free legal helpline to independent brokers

Allianz has confirmed that its legal protection’s Lawphone service will be made available to approximately 1,400 brokerages.

The insurer added that many of its independent broker partners will now be granted free access to legal advice.

The Lawphone service, offered by Allianz Legal Protection (ALP), operates 24 hours a day all year.

Nick Hobbs, chief distribution and regions manager, commented: “We’re proud to offer our independent broker partners this unique service. At Allianz, we have