Ecclesiastical grows profits

Ecclesiastical has reported a profit before tax of £46.5m for the first half of 2021, a departure from its £59.7m loss for the first half of 2020.

Gross written premiums in the UK and Ireland were £142.8m, up 7% from £133.7m in H1 2020.

The insurer’s combined operating ratio for the UK and Ireland was 81.5% for the half, an improvement from 96.7% for the same period last year.

UK and Ireland underwriting profit also improved, at £15.3m compared to £2.7m for the first six months of 2020.

