Saga takes pricing director from WTW

Saga has announced the appointment of Graham Wright as pricing director for its insurance division.

He joins from Willis Towers Watson, where he currently leads the UK P&C Pricing, Claims and Underwriting Practice as a senior director.

The announcement was made as Saga published its interim results for the first half of 2021. The business reported a loss after tax of £3.1m, a decrease on the £57.1m lost in the previous year.

According to Saga, Wright has a strong track record of advising on