Saga reports loss after tax of £3.1m

Saga reported revenues of £156.4m for the first six months of 2021 according to an interim report.

This followed a tough H1 2020 which, while it achieved £192.4m revenue, saw it fall to a loss of £57.4m overall. Its 2021 figures showed a decreasing loss of £3.1m.

The figures, boosted by the restarting of its cruise and travel business, also showed changes in its insurance operation.

Insurance

Overall the insurance division reported a profit before tax of £69.0m for H1 2021 commensurate with