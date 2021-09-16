Brokers win big at the British Insurance Awards

Brokers swept the board last night [15 September] at the British Insurance Awards.

The glittering ceremony took place at the Battersea Evolution and saw Aston Lark scoop three awards and CEO Peter Blanc take home the Insurance Personality of the Year gong.

All Clear also walked away with two honours at the event with was hosted by Insurance Post content director, Jonathan Swift and comedian, Rob Beckett.

The full list of winners and nominees is below:

Risk and Resilience Award Winner: Aviva