Aviva GI delivers COR of 91.6%

Aviva’s general insurance business has produced its “best start in a decade” reporting GWP of £4.4bn, an increase of 6% on the £4.1bn of the first six months of 2020, and a much-improved COR of 91.6% (H1 2020: 101.4%).

The general insurance operation in the UK, Ireland also reported a stronger set of figures. The Aviva results presentation showed that the business achieved an operating profit of £191m compared to a £50m loss in the same period last year.

GWP went up to £2.7bn from £2.5bn and