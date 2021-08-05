NIG grows 16.4% in H1 2021

Direct Line Group’s commercial division, including NIG, reported in-force polices of 850,000 for the first half of 2021, up from 785,000 in the same period last year.

Its results document showed that NIG and other had 266,000 in force policies (H1 2020: 239,000).

Commercial GWP grew to £336.1m (H1 2020: £289.3m) with NIG delivering £245.2m, up from £210.7m in the same period last year.

The COR in commercial was 90.2% while operating profit went up to £42.6m from £25.3m. Direct Line said this