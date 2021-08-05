NIG grows 16.4% in H1 2021
Direct Line Group’s commercial division, including NIG, reported in-force polices of 850,000 for the first half of 2021, up from 785,000 in the same period last year.
Its results document showed that NIG and other had 266,000 in force policies (H1 2020: 239,000).
Commercial GWP grew to £336.1m (H1 2020: £289.3m) with NIG delivering £245.2m, up from £210.7m in the same period last year.
The COR in commercial was 90.2% while operating profit went up to £42.6m from £25.3m. Direct Line said this
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- RSA posts loss for first half of 2021
- UK Broker Awards: 2021 Shortlist announced
- Aston Lark buys Plester Group
- Gauntlet buys Three Sixty in first deal under GRP ownership
- Brokers say incoming Hiscox CEO will need to tackle reputation issues following BI row
- People Moves: 2 - 6 August 2021
- Hiscox returns to profit in H1 2021