Insurance Age

Extinction Rebellion hits Lloyd’s in paint attack

Extinction Rebellion Lloyds Greenwash
Extinction Rebellion
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Extinction Rebellion has protested at Lloyd’s of London again over the market continuing to cover fossil fuel projects.

This morning (28 July) at Lloyd’s of London’s HQ (1 Lyme Street, London, UK), an activist from Insurance Rebellion was arrested after throwing a bucket of green paint over the front of the building.

Insurance Rebellion said it carried out this escalation in its campaign to “highlight the shameless greenwashing being carried out by Lloyd’s of London, who continue to insure

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Aon/WTW merger collapses amid US DOJ lawsuit
  2. Allianz restructure sparks mixed reactions
  3. Gallagher divestment deal aborted after WTW/Aon merger breaks down
  4. Ardonagh creates European unit led by Conor Brennan
  5. Sabre reports COR of 74.4%
  6. Allianz adds tracker to claims hub
  7. People Moves: 19-23 July 2021

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: