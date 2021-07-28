Extinction Rebellion hits Lloyd’s in paint attack

Extinction Rebellion has protested at Lloyd’s of London again over the market continuing to cover fossil fuel projects.

This morning (28 July) at Lloyd’s of London’s HQ (1 Lyme Street, London, UK), an activist from Insurance Rebellion was arrested after throwing a bucket of green paint over the front of the building.

Insurance Rebellion said it carried out this escalation in its campaign to “highlight the shameless greenwashing being carried out by Lloyd’s of London, who continue to insure