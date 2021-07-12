Global industry leaders set up the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance

Eight global insurers and reinsurers have founded an UN-convened Net-Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA), committing to adapting their insurance and reinsurance underwriting portfolios to net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.

Chaired by Axa, the founding members of the NZIA also include Allianz, Aviva, Generali, Munich Re, Scor, Swiss Re and Zurich Insurance Group.

Thomas Buberl, CEO of Axa Group, commented: “Through the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance launched in 2019, insurers and