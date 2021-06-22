Insurtech Zego launches trans and non-binary workplace policy

As the world celebrates Pride this month, insurtech Zego has introduced a workplace policy which supports its trans and non-binary employees. The announcement follows Zego’s recent introduction of paid leave for employees who suffer pregnancy loss, stating that the recent moves showcase a wide commitment to create a highly diverse, inclusive, and supportive working environment where all employees can belong and flourish. Kingsley Macy, chief people officer at Zego, said: “This policy enshrines

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content. To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected]. You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more. You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/ If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]