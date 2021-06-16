Geo adds Arnott Marine book to portfolio
Geo Specialty’s Marine and Leisure division is further expanding its marine proposition with the transfer of the commercial marine portfolio of MGA Arnott Marine, Insurance Age can reveal.
As part of the deal, Steve Gordon will also join Geo as a product head in its Marine & Leisure Marine Commercial Lines division. Gordon’s commercial marine portfolio will also transfer from Arnott Marine to Geo Specialty.
On joining Geo Marine and Leisure, he said: “I am pleased to be joining and adding to
