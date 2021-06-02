Sustainable insurer Parhelion to launch with backing from Howden

Parhelion, claiming to be the world’s first fully sustainable insurer, is set to launch with backing from Howden Broking.

The provide stated that is targeting a capital raise of $500m (£353.7m) and is being advised by Howden Capital Markets and TigerRisk Capital Markets & Advisory.

A spokesperson for the business confirmed to Insurance Age that Parhelion, which aims to begin underwriting from 1 January 2022, will be working with brokers.

ESG

According to Parhelion, its Environmental, Social