Industry warned of "bumpy ride" ahead after FCA confirms dual pricing ban
With the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) new rules on pricing, auto-renewal and data reporting remedies coming into effect on 1 January 2022, companies must now take heed of the regulator’s recent directives and make sure customers are getting ‘fair value’ when purchasing a policy.
The British Insurance Brokers Association (Biba) and the Association of British Insurers (ABI) have been supportive of the new measures and deemed the ban on dual pricing beneficial for customers.
David Sparkes
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- The Blog Spot: Tiernan, Bayles, Holmes … Norwich do we have a problem?
- Andy Fairchild leaves Applied Systems
- Ethos Broking buys Drayton Insurance
- FCA wraps up rules on dual pricing ban
- Partners& targets £400m in GWP
- RSA takeover completes
- Colm Holmes "great fit" for Allianz as brokers praise outgoing boss Jon Dye