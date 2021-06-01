Insurance Age

Industry warned of "bumpy ride" ahead after FCA confirms dual pricing ban

With the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) new rules on pricing, auto-renewal and data reporting remedies coming into effect on 1 January 2022, companies must now take heed of the regulator’s recent directives and make sure customers are getting ‘fair value’ when purchasing a policy.

The British Insurance Brokers Association (Biba) and the Association of British Insurers (ABI) have been supportive of the new measures and deemed the ban on dual pricing beneficial for customers.

David Sparkes

