Dive In calls for active allyship as it confirms dates for 2021 festival

The insurance industry’s festival for diversity and inclusion (D&I) has been confirmed for its seventh consecutive year and will take place on 21-23 September.

Following last year’s virtual festival, this year’s event is expected to take on a hybrid format, combining both virtual and physical events.

The festival will focus on the theme of active allyship, calling on the industry to turn intention into action. Since its launch in 2015, Dive In has continued to grow in both numbers and