Millennials failing to buy contents cover

A YouGov survey conducted on behalf of Getsafe has unveiled that a nearly half of 25–34-year-olds deem contents insurance unnecessary, reportedly leaving £90bn of their uncovered belongings at risk.

The research surveyed adults in the UK between the ages of 18 and 65 via an online questionnaire, totaling 2,069 British participants. It details that 50% of people between their 20s and mid-30s don’t have contents insurance despite having belongings worth over £35,000.

Christian Wiens, CEO and co