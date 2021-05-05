Zurich launches mental health tool

Zurich Resilience Solutions, part of Zurich Insurance Group has launched a new digital tool that allows UK corporations to educate, identify and manage the mental health risks associated with their workforce.

The Zurich Risk Advisor (ZRA) app is a digital risk assessment tool that, the insurer stated, had been designed to empower companies to understand their mental health exposures and then provide recommendations and insights linked to industry benchmarks.

Mitigation

The app tests different