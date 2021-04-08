Interview: A niche focus

Avid Insurance hit the headlines last month following its buy of Incorporated Insurance Group (IIGL), which provides cover for the construction sector, as well as property, airside, health and safety and packaged business for SMEs.

The move, which adds to Avid’s niche focus, has taken the business’s GWP up to £75m.

Stephen Gibson, Avid CEO, tells Insurance Age that they were attracted to IIGL because of the high level of the underwriting.

“It was a no-brainer.

“We were looking for specific