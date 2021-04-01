Getsafe and Hiscox end contents insurance partnership

Getsafe and Hiscox have parted ways just over a year after the German MGA partnered with the provider to enter the UK market, Insurance Age can reveal.

Since the launch, Getsafe has moved on to Wakam, a carrier from France formerly known as La Parisienne.

Christian Wiens, chief executive office and founder of Getsafe, commented: “I think Hiscox is a great partner. We entered the UK market around a year ago, did a product testing phase together with Hiscox, and then decided not to pursue the