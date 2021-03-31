Q Underwriting extends Aviva capacity in £200m deal

Q Underwriting has announced that it has renewed its capacity deal with Aviva in a £200m deal.

According to the MGA, which is part of PIB Group, the insurer will provide capacity into the motor and property and package divisions of Q Underwriting.

It will also support the motor proposition of TFP Schemes and the specialist charity, faith and recruitment combined products from aQmen Underwriting.

The new deal is worth £200m over five years.

