Axa branches to move to mid-market focus

Axa is reorganising its commercial network as it seeks to transform the business, become more efficient, and develop how it interacts with brokers, Insurance Age can reveal.

As part of this move, its local branches will re-focus as mid-market and corporate experts.

It will also move areas of business such a SME and schemes to specialist centres. The dedicated schemes centres are in Reading and Leeds.

Jon Walker, CEO of Axa Commercial, also detailed what the insurer was doing with its SME