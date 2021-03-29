Aviva adds cyber product to Fast Trade

Aviva has launched a fresh cyber proposition on its trading platform Fast Trade.

The insurer detailed that the product offers a broad range of cover for first party, third party and reputation management costs, as well as risk management support, experts from third party specialists and rapid response in the event of a cyber breach.

The cover is suitable for businesses with turnovers up to £250m and indemnity limits range from £25,000-£5m.

Brokers will be able to access the product on Fast