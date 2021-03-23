FCA extends dual pricing timetable

The Financial Conduct Authority has given firms extra time to implement rules aimed at cracking down on dual pricing.

Although the rules are yet to be finalised, with a policy statement due at the end of May, the FCA has indicated the timetable it now expects firms to work to the following timescales after a market consultation.

The regulator noted: “In our consultation on general insurance pricing practices, CP20/19, we proposed that firms would have four months to implement any rules that we