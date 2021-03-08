Markerstudy focuses on further deals after Brightside buy

Markerstudy is ready for more deals as it moves through 2021 according to underwriting director, Gary Humphreys who spoke to Insurance Age following the news of its Brightside buy.

He commented: “We always liked the business. It’s got an interesting distribution we don’t currently have access to and 40% of the business is also through SME channels which is an area we’re looking to grow in.

“So, it’s always been seen as something quite complimentary to what we already do.

