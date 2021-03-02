Pressure mounts on government to underwrite live events

A host of famous musicians have joined calls for the government to underwrite cancellation costs for live events such as music festivals and tours to enable the restart of the live entertainment sector from this summer.

Alongside industry experts and trade associations, Jools Holland, Depeche Mode, Johnny Marr, Sir Cliff Richard, Robert Plant, Roger Daltrey, Amy McDonald, The Chemical Brothers, Frank Turner and Judas Priest have all added their name to the chorus of voices calling for a