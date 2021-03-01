Iprism develops unoccupied property product

Iprism, a specialist commercial, property, tradesman and high net worth MGA has launched a new Unoccupied Commercial & Residential Property Owners product to address what it predicts will be a spike in unoccupied properties post-lockdown.

The MGA detailed that the offering provides cover for a wide range of commercial properties from heavy industrial buildings to those of non-standard construction and a wide range of perils in addition to the standard fire, including lightning, explosion