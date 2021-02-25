Axa UK & Ireland P&C COR improves to 96.2%

Axa has reported its results for the full year 2020 which show a nudge-up in the performance of its UK P&C business.

COR improved to 96.2% from 97.6% in 2019 and the business reported gross revenue of €3.46bn (£2.99bn), a fall on the €3.54bn recorded the previous year.

In personal motor gross revenue went up to €1.34bn (2019: €1.30bn). Commercial non-motor also showed signs of growth with revenue increasing to €928m from €920m in 2019.

It was a different story for personal non-motor which saw