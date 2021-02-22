Insurance Age

People Moves: 22 - 26 February 2021

  Insurance Age staff
Featuring: Specialist Risk Group, Hiscox, Allianz

SRG hires LMA’s Lebecq and promotes Anderson
Specialist Risk Group follows its recent series of acquisition announcements with the promotion of Lee Anderson to group deputy CEO and the recruitment of Clare Lebecq as group COO.

Lebecq joins from the London Market Association where she was CEO. Anderson has been promoted from within.

Warren Downey, SRG Group CEO, commented: “I am delighted Lee is taking up the role as Group Deputy CEO. He plays

