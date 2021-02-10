Aviva expands broker apprenticeship programme

The Aviva Broker Apprenticeship programme has been redeveloped in order to, the provider said, help brokers select, recruit and train the next generation of insurance professionals.

Phil Bayles, Aviva’s chief distribution officer, said: ‘‘We know how important getting the next generation of brokers into the industry is, and apprenticeships are fundamental to that talent pipeline. I am really pleased with our programme as it works with brokers from the outset to find the best candidates.

