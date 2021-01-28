Insurance Age

Prometheus Insurance falls into administration

gibraltar
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has declared that Prometheus Insurance Company (PICL) failed on 27 January 2021.

The company was previously trading as Tradewise Insurance Company.

A statement on the company website confirmed that the insurer was unable to meet its claims obligations.

It stated: “The available assets of the Company are insufficient to meet insurance claims in full. The Administrator proposes, subject to the approval of creditors, to settle insurance creditor

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Blog: Professional indemnity - Was 2020 the eye of the storm?
  2. Markerstudy in £200m investment deal led by Pollen Street Capital
  3. Brokers push government to cover Covid-19 event insurance gap
  4. People Moves: 25 - 29 January 2021
  5. Usage-based car cover platform created
  6. PIB’s Brendan McManus lifts lid on Apax deal
  7. Howden to buy in the UK as it confirms £500m war chest

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: