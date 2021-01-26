Usage-based car cover platform created

By Bits, a technology platform for the motor insurance industry which promises to bring “fair and transparent pricing” to drivers, has been launched for insurers and brokers to utilise.

The platform has been developed by Callum Rimmer, founder of pay-per-mile insurance provider, By Miles.

According to a statement the By Bits proposition enables motor insurance providers to create innovative, personalised services for customers and bring usage-based policies to market in a fast and cost