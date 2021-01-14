SMEs “disappointed” by way insurance firms handled Covid claims

Small and medium-sized businesses have revealed their disappointment with the way the insurance profession handled claims relating to Covid-19.

The Chartered Insurance Institute’s (CII) Public Trust Index surveyed 1,000 consumers and 1,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in May and September.

Throughout 2019, 82% of SMEs were satisfied with the service they had received from their insurer, but this figure has fallen to 79% for businesses polled post lockdown.

Satisfaction

