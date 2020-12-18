Q&A - Ian Donaldson
What insurance story has stood out for you in 2020 and why?
The impact of Covid on insurance during this year and the way we’ve had to change our focus on our businesses and customers. It’s not just those in financial hardship that have needed our support – it’s been a whole new approach to engaging with ALL our customers.
What have you done to cope with Covid?
We all thought we were digitally savvy and then we had to get 2,000 people set up working from home. We invested over £1.5m in laptops
