Q&A - Pen Underwriting's Tom Downey

Q&A -

What insurance story has stood out for you in 2020 and why?

The hardening market. And the pace of that hardening – a new phenomenon for an entire generation of brokers and underwriters.

What have you done to cope with Covid?

Respond rapidly and with resilience, supporting our people to move to 100% remote working within a week, rolled out a safe return to office, and back out again, while staying connected and collaborative.

Who is the insurance star of