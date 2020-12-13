Insurance Age

Q&A - Pen Underwriting's Tom Downey

Tom-Downey
  • Insurance Age staff
Q&A - Tom Downey, CEO, Pen Underwriting

What insurance story has stood out for you in 2020 and why?
The hardening market. And the pace of that hardening – a new phenomenon for an entire generation of brokers and underwriters.

What have you done to cope with Covid?
Respond rapidly and with resilience, supporting our people to move to 100% remote working within a week, rolled out a safe return to office, and back out again, while staying connected and collaborative.

Who is the insurance star of

