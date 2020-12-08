People Moves: 7 - 11 December 2020

Brightside hires BDM

Brightside Group has appointed Alan Jappy as business development director. Jappy joined in November and reports to Derek Henry, MD, Broking.

Henry said Jappy will spearhead Brightside’s focus on building up the Group’s roster of partnerships in the retail, SME and van sectors.

He added that Brightside’s profile was now much broader than its personal lines heritage: “We sell business insurance to sole traders and SMEs requiring niche and specialist cover, and our