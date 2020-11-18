RSA suitors agree cash offer

Two bidders, Intact and Tryg have made a formal offer to buy RSA.

The terms of the deal value the business at £7.2bn and the move, if approved by shareholders, will see Intact pay £3.0bn for the Canadian, UK and international business.

Tryg is set to pay £4.2bn for the Sweden and Norway operations. The Danish business will be shared between the two bidders.

Martin Scicluna, chairman of RSA, said: “The board of RSA is pleased to be recommending Intact and Tryg’s cash offer for the company