RSA suitors agree cash offer
Two bidders, Intact and Tryg have made a formal offer to buy RSA.
The terms of the deal value the business at £7.2bn and the move, if approved by shareholders, will see Intact pay £3.0bn for the Canadian, UK and international business.
Tryg is set to pay £4.2bn for the Sweden and Norway operations. The Danish business will be shared between the two bidders.
Martin Scicluna, chairman of RSA, said: “The board of RSA is pleased to be recommending Intact and Tryg’s cash offer for the company
