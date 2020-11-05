RSA confirms sale talks

Two insurers have approached RSA about a possible offer for the Canadian, UK, International and its Sweden, Norway and Denmark business.

RSA commented: “The Board of RSA Insurance Group plc notes the recent media speculation regarding the possibility of an offer for the entire issued share capital of the Company and confirms that on 2 October 2020 it received a proposal from Intact Financial Corporation and Tryg A/S (together, the “Consortium”) regarding a possible offer for the Company. This