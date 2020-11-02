Hiscox reports Q3 growth despite Covid BI case
Hiscox reported that gross written premiums grew by 2% in constant currency to $3.26bn (2019: $3.21bn).
In a trading update the insurer said that there was no change to previously disclosed estimates for claims relating to Covid-19.
Hiscox is currently in the middle of a court dispute with business interruption policyholders over pandemic claims payments. The battle is now set for the Supreme Court after the original judgment found in favour of policyholders in the majority of cases.
