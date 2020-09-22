Beazley revises Covid-19 claims estimate up to $340m

Beazley is estimating a Covid-19 impact on claims of $340m (£265.6m) following further analysis of the impact of the virus.

In April, as it reported a pre-tax loss, it estimated a hit of $170m across its first party business (contingency, accident and health, marine, property and reinsurance).

In a trading update the insurer detailed that in determining this figure, it made a number of assumptions including that events would resume in September this year which would lead to a normalisation in