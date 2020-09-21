Convex appoints UK CEO
Convex, the insurance company set up by Stephen Catlin, has appointed Theo Butt as CEO of its UK division replacing co-founder Paul Brand.
Projects
According to Convex, Butt has over 20 years’ experience in the London market. He joined Convex as a consultant in April 2020 to lead a number of special projects within the business.
Prior to this he was CEO of Neon Underwriting, having joined from Ascot, where he spent over 12 years in multiple roles latterly as head of non-marine within their
