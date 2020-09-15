High Court finds in favour of small businesses and the FCA on majority of issues in BI case

Law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, which acted for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) during the proceedings, stated that the court found in favour of the FCA on the majority of the key issues, in particular in respect of coverage triggers under most disease and ‘hybrid’ clauses, certain denial of access/public authority claises, as well as causation and ‘trends’ clauses.

“The judgment therefore should bring welcome news for a significant number of the thousands of policyholders impacted by