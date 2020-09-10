D-Day for industry as FCA reveals date for BI judgment

The industry will find out the legal position on its actions around Covid-19 business interruption claims next week, the Financial Conduct Authority has revealed.

A bulletin from the watchdog, which brought the complaint on behalf of policyholders this summer, showed that the court will hand down its decision on 15 September.

Insurers

The case was heard in court in July with the regulator acting against Arch, Argenta, Ecclesiastical, Hiscox, MS Amlin, QBE, RSA and Zurich. However, at least 16