Parliamentary call for Co-op to review Markerstudy deal
Union Unite and local MP Tony Lloyd gathered at the Rochdale Pioneers Museum yesterday (1 September) to protest the deal which has seen Markerstudy agree to buy the Co-op’s underwriting business for £185m.
Lloyd also launched an Early Day Motion (EDM) designed to raise discussion of the sale in Parliament which called on the Co-op to reassess its decision to sell and “examine its moral compass”.
Concern
The EDM stated: “That this House notes the negotiations taking place between Co-operative
