People Moves: 24 - 28th August 2020
Featuring: Allianz, Liberty, Fidelis
Allianz hires chief legal officer
Allianz Holdings has appointed Christopher Twemlow to the role of chief legal officer.
Reporting to Fernley Dyson, chief financial officer, Twemlow will act as general counsel and company secretary overseeing the legal and company secretariat functions across the Allianz Holdings group.
He has worked with the international financial services group Euroclear since 2007 and has headed their UK legal team since 2013. Prior to
