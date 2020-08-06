Markerstudy confirms up to 200 Co-op redundancies after deal concludes

Markerstudy has confirmed that up to 200 roles at Co-op Insurance could be made redundant following the transfer of the business to the provider.

It is hoped that the deal, first inked in early 2019, will complete on 17 August subject to Prudential Regulation Authority approval.

Tanya Gerrard-White, director of HR and talent development spoke to Insurance Age following an announcement by Unite that the move will result in around 200 job losses and the loss of independent representation for the